Air India Flight From Dubai Skids Off Runway At Mangluru Airport

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, is being checked by Air India Express engineers.

An Air India plane that took off from Dubai overshot the runway at the Mangalore International Airport on Sunday evening. All passengers are safe and have been de-boarded. The runway has been closed for flight operations as official probe the incident.

The Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore reportedly veered off the taxiway due to tailwind, wet runway in addition to inadequate braking action. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, is being checked by Air India Express engineers.

All passengers are safe and have been de-boarded.

An internal probe has been ordered and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the top civil aviation body has been briefed on the incident, news agency ANI reported.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability