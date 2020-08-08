Air India Express Jet Landed 1 Km Down Runway Before Crashing: Sources

Kerala plane crash: The Air India Express Boeing 737 broke in two after landing in Kozhikode

The Air India Express plane that crashed last night at Kerala's Kozhikode airport landed 1 km down the length of the runway at the tabletop airport, sources in the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation have told NDTV.

The Boeing 737 NG skidded off the runway and fell into a steep slide at the tabletop airport before it broke in two. The plane had been trying to land for some time. It had also rained in the area.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh, who went to the crash site today, said the plane had fuel to attempt a diversionary landing elsewhere.