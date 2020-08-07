'No Fire' During Landing: Air India Express After Plane Skids Off Kerala Runway

The Air India Express flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme.

Air India Express said there were 174 passengers along with 10 infants, 2 pilots and four cabin crew members on board its plane which skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday amid heavy rain. At least 15 people have been killed in the incident.

The Air India Express released a statement shortly after, saying that flight IX134 operated by B737 aircraft was coming from Dubai to Kozhikode. "No fire reported at the time of landing," it said.

The incident took place around 7:41 pm.

As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on, it added."Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care."

Among those killed were the two pilots of Flight IX-1344, authorities said. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Television images from the site showed part of the fuselage of the Boeing 737 jet ripped apart with debris strewn all over.