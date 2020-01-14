Will Ensure Air India Continues Operates Smoothly: Aviation Ministry

Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore (File Photo)

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it would ensure that Air India continues to operate uninterruptedly and improve its operations even as the government plans to go ahead with the national carrier's disinvestment process.

The statement comes after Air India chief Ashwani Lohani told the ministry in December that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations. However, Mr Lohani on January 4 stated that rumours about the airline's shutdown are "all baseless".

The ministry said on Twitter,"MoCA reiterates that the Government, while going ahead with the disinvestment, would ensure that Air India continues to operate uninterruptedly and improves its operations also."

"There is no cause for worry to any of its stakeholders," it added.

While Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is around Rs 80,000 crore.