Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Calls Resignation "Natural Juncture" In Letter To Employees

Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson. In an official statement, the airline said that a committee has been constituted to find the successor in the coming months.

A storied airline with close to a century of operation history, Air India has been stumbling through its transition from state ownership to Tata Group control, which was among the aviation pioneers in the country. The Air India Group now operates two airline brands - full service Air India and Air India Express.

New Zealand-born Wilson, who took over in 2022 following the airline's privatisation, submitted his resignation before the end of his five-year term.

During his tenure, efforts to modernise the fleet, improve service standards and integrate operations have faced headwinds, including supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays and rising costs.

But the major setback during Wilson's tenure was the crash of Air India Flight 171 in June 2025.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

"Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline said in a statement.

Wilson will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced.

"It (Air India) has seen the complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new physical products, and deployment of elevated service standards on ground and in the air, as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet," Wilson said in an internal letter to employees.

"The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all-but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now underway," he added.

The outgoing leader maintained that the "time is right for me to hand over the reins" for the next phase of the airline's growth.

"With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft orderbook commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise. Therefore, as has now been publicly announced, I have informed the Board of my resignation, albeit with a commitment to remain in the role until a smooth transition can be effected," he said.