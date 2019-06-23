Air India Captain Accused Of Shoplifting In Sydney, Suspended By Airline

Air India has instituted an inquiry and has placed the captain under suspension without pay. (File)

An Air India pilot has been suspended for stealing from a duty-free shop at Australia's Sydney airport. The incident happened on Saturday, after which a complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager.

An Air India spokesperson told news agency ANI that the captain, working as a regional director, allegedly picked up a wallet from a duty-free shop in Sydney.

Air India has instituted an inquiry and has placed the captain under suspension without pay.

The suspension letter sent to the pilot has barred him from entering the premises of Air India Limited without getting prior permission from the management. He has also been asked to surrender his identification card.

"You will not be eligible to any wages except the subsistence allowance as per rules with immediate effect," the suspension letter said.