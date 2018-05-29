Air India Airhostess Alleges Harvey Weinstein-Like Sex Harassment

Responding to the letter, the aviation minister tweeted, "Asked Air India CMD to immediately address the issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee".
The airhostess' letter which has 'Request for Justice' as the subject line, said since "Air India refused to deal with the matter seriously", she was forced to flag the issue with the highest authorities in the country.
Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 29, 2018
In the letter, the Air India employee, without naming the officer, described him as a "predator" and equal, if not worse, than Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby put together. Both Weinstien and Cosby have been charged with sexual misconduct by leading ladies of Hollywood.
"This senior executive is a predator and has sexually propositioned me, abused me, used abusive languages on other women in my presence, spoken of sexual acts with me and other women in my presence in office premises...," she wrote in the letter dated May 25.
CommentsAccusing Air India management of going slow, the employee wrote "I used the internal processes because I did not want to attract publicity or attention, in the media or the Airline, but 6 years of torture and 9 months of torturous delay and cover-ups have left me frustrated." .
The employee alleged she was "denied positions and privileges" after she "rejected his advances". She said that she would reveal the name of the executive only to the aviation minister, if he gives her time for a meeting.