Blaze, Smoke, Resolve: How Firefighters Fought Toughest Battle After Air India Crash

On the afternoon of June 12 last year, a dense, choking cloud of smoke rose over Ahmedabad as flames engulfed the wreckage of a London-bound Air India flight that crashed just outside the international airport.

The aircraft, carrying a huge quantity of aviation turbine fuel, had erupted into a fireball, sending temperatures soaring to nearly 1,000 degrees Celsius.

For the city's Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre, who had taken charge just three months back, it was a nightmare and an extremely challenging situation, as his team was thrust into a rescue operation that stretched for nearly 10 hours, testing their training and resolve.

The scene was horrific - buildings struck by debris, vehicles ablaze, and the thick, dense smoke covering the city's Meghaninagar area. Crowds gathered in the area as Dongre's men fought their way through the inferno to search for survivors amid the risk of explosions from LPG cylinders and burning trees.

Photo Credit: PTI

Despite the chaos, the fire department's coordination with police, airport authorities, and ambulance services became the lifeline that allowed them to rescue 28 persons.

To ensure no one was left behind, rescue teams combed through every corner of the affected buildings not once but four separate times, Dongre told PTI a year later, as he recalled that day as one of the most challenging of his over 22-year career.

Having faced countless emergencies in Delhi and Mumbai, he admitted that nothing compared to the sheer scale of this disaster.

But he is glad that 650 personnel and 91 vehicles worked in tandem with the mission to save lives.

The AI-171 flight crashed into the hostel complex of a medical college in Meghaninagar on June 12 last year, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.

Photo Credit: PTI

"Reflecting on my 22-year career, including my time with the Delhi and Mumbai fire services, where I handled calls involving high-rise buildings and slum areas, this was undoubtedly a unique emergency, and it was the first time we were handling a situation of this nature," Dongre said.

"But the fire team's operation was executed in a highly synchronised manner. Our mandate was for everyone to work in sync, driven by a shared mission and vision. It was a massive loss, yet the Ahmedabad fire team remained composed and well-coordinated," he said.

Dongre said he deployed every available resource, sought additional resources from wherever available, and a nearly 10-hour operation was carried out with top priority given to saving lives.

He was at their Jamalpur office involved in routine work when they were informed at 1.43 pm about the plane crash.

"While we were taking that call, there were two-three more calls from the airport authority via the hotline. We have hotlines linking the airport control room to us and to the nearest fire station in Naroda. Both hotline calls conveyed the same message: a plane had crashed near Meghaninagar," he recalled.

As the calls kept pouring in, he realised this was a major incident.

"Initially, we speculated it might be a small trainer aircraft. By the time we boarded our vehicle, we learned it was an international flight," Dongre said.

There was still some uncertainty regarding whether the plane was taking off or landing, but within a minute of getting into the vehicle, Dongre received confirmation it had been taking off.

“These two scenarios imply very different things: a landing plane would have low fuel levels, whereas a plane taking off would be carrying a maximum fuel load. Given that it was an international flight taking off, the potential severity was immense,” he said.

The aircraft was carrying 1.25 lakh litres of highly inflammable aviation turbine fuel. The impact triggered a vapour cloud explosion, creating a fireball that rose upwards, with temperatures reaching 800–1000 degrees Celsius, he said.

When Dongre arrived at the crash site, the scene was grim—a massive fire raged, crowds gathered, and the plane had disintegrated.

“Initially, we were unaware of any survivors, but we searched for them. Our priority was to rescue people from the four buildings struck by the impact. The smoke was extremely thick, the heat intense, and the flames massive. Consequently, our personnel were divided into different teams—one handled firefighting at the front, while others entered from the rear to conduct rescues,” he said.

The team accessed all affected buildings and rescued 28 persons, he said.

“Regarding the strategic planning for this operation, our top priority was saving lives—rescuing as many people as possible. We simultaneously conducted firefighting operations to manage heat, flames, and thick smoke,” he said.

Police created a ‘green corridor' for emergency vehicles, while the 108 ambulance service swiftly transported the injured. Volunteers and other agencies assisted. Firefighting continued till around 8 pm, with the overall operation stretching past midnight, Dongre said.

Parked vehicles that had caught fire at the scene and LPG cylinders were removed to prevent explosions, while several burning and dry trees were cut down.

“Throughout this entire operation, the rescue teams carried out search operations in every corner of every building four times, to ensure that nobody was left out,” Dongre said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)