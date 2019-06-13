Air Force Says 'No Survivors' From The Wreckage Of An-32 Jet That Crashed

The wreckage of An-32 was found in the mountains at around 12,000 feet.

There were "no survivors" from the An-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradeshe earlier this month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said today after searching the wreckage found earlier this week.

Search teams "did not find any survivors," the Air Force said, adding that the families of the 13 personnel on board the aircraft had been informed.

"Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An 32," the Air Force tweeted.

The plane, a Soviet-designed twin engine turboprop transport aircraft, had gone missing around 1 pm on June 3 while flying from Assam's Jorhat to Mechuka, a military landing strip in Arunachal.

The wreckage was found on Tuesday in the mountains at a height of around 12,000 feet.