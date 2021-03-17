Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Bison Accident During Training Mission

Air Force pilot was killed in a MiG-21 Bison aircraft accident this morning, a statement said.

An Air Force Group Captain died in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft this morning, the Air Force said in a statement today.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission. The Air Force statement did not disclose the location of the airbase.

Air Force Group Captain A Gupta died in the accident. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

"IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement added.