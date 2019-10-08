Air Force Day 2019: PM Modi 'Expresses Gratitude To Air Warriors'

PM Modi celebrates on the occasion of India Air Force's 87th birth anniversary (File image)

The India Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 87th birth anniversary today. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the "air warriors and their families". He stated that the Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to serve the country with "utmost dedication and excellence".

"Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," PM Modi tweeted.

He also shared a video showcasing various accomplishments of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/iRJAIqft11 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

In the video, the Prime Minister lauded the IAF for its bravery and strength.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and said, "Greetings to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory."

Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation.



These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2019

The Indian Air Force also extended its "heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors and their families."

"The courage, valour, commitment, dedication and zeal are inspiration for all," IAF tweeted.

