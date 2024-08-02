Air Force Choppers Join Rescue Ops In Uttarakhand, 5000 Evacuated

The pilgrims got stranded beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route.

The Indian Air Force's Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters today joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims still stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath.

The trek route to Kedarnath suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said since the start of rescue operations on Thursday morning, 5,000 people have been evacuated to safety, with some being airlifted.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) aided in the rescue efforts, he said.

"Heavy rain has caused extensive damage. The entire government machinery, the NDRF, SDRF, district administration and the state's disaster management department are engaged in the rescue work. On my request to the PMO, the IAF's Chinook and MI17 helicopters have also joined the rescue operations," Dhami told PTI Videos.

"If the weather remains good, all stranded pilgrims will be taken to safe locations by this evening," the chief minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami over the phone to enquire about the relief and rescue operations and assured him of all possible help to deal with the situation.

According to officials, nearly 21,00 people were rescued on Friday by 3.30 pm. Aerial and surface rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF personnel on Thursday led to the safe evacuation of more than 3,000 pilgrims.

As many as 18,000 food packets and 35,000 water bottles have been distributed among pilgrims stranded in Kedarnath, Lincholi, Bhimbali, Sonprayag, Shersi, Guptkashi and Chaimasi, a release from the state government said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Vimal Gusain said 286 people were provided medical care.

Two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the district administration to help people get information about their stranded family members among the pilgrims, they said.

The pilgrims got stranded beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 metre stretch of the road was washed out by the violent currents of the Mandakini river on Wednesday night.

The trek route to the Himalayan temple is blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali.

However, the stranded pilgrims are safe, officials said.

The yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold for the time being, with an advisory of the district administration asking pilgrims to wait wherever they are till the route is cleared of debris and restored.

