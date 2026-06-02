Jet, Set, Go: India Prepares To Buy 114 More Rafale Fighters, Air Chief In France

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is on a four-day visit to France. His visit comes at a time when India is moving ahead with the procurement of 114 new Rafale fighter jets. It is one of the largest fighter aircraft procurement plans in the history of the Indian Air Force.

According to Defence Ministry sources, India has sent an official proposal to France for the purchase of Rafale jets. France will now respond with details on pricing, production capacity, and logistics support. The response is expected in the next two to three months. After that, formal talks between the two countries will begin. Officials believe the deal could be finalised within the next year.

Why The Air Force Chief's Visit Is Important

The Air Force Chief's visit is not being seen as merely ceremonial. He is expected to meet officials of France's major defence companies. These include Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the Rafale, and MBDA that makes advanced missiles like Meteor and SCALP. The discussions are believed to go beyond just aircraft procurement. Talks may also cover production in India, technical cooperation, and integration of Indian weapons.

PM Modi May Also Visit France

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also visit France in mid-June. If the visit takes place, the Rafale deal could be among the key issues.

The deal is being advanced under the Government-to-Government model. Therefore, the role of top leadership from both countries is considered crucial.

Why India Needs New Fighter Jets

The Indian Air Force has a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. But it currently has only 29 squadrons. The shortfall has widened after the phase-out of older aircraft like the MiG-21. This is why the plan for 114 new multirole fighters has been made. Rafale is considered the strongest contender in this race. The Air Force already operates 36 Rafale jets.

Most Aircraft Could Be Built In India

The most notable aspect of this proposed deal is the production of these aircraft in India. According to sources, 94 of the 114 jets could be manufactured in India. The remaining aircraft will come directly from France. For this, Dassault Aviation may partner with an Indian company. The Defence Ministry wants about 50% localisation in this project. That means several Indian systems and weapons could be integrated into the aircraft. It is being seen as a major step for the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

India-France Rafale cooperation is not new. In 2016, the two countries signed an agreement for 36 Rafale jets. Delivery of all those aircraft has been completed.

They are deployed at Ambala and Hasimara air bases. Defence experts believe that existing infrastructure and trained pilots will make induction of new Rafales easier.

How Big Will The Rafale Fleet Be

The Indian Air Force currently has 36 Rafale jets. In addition, a deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for the Navy has already been signed. If the agreement for 114 new jets goes through, India will have a total of 176 Rafale aircraft. This would significantly boost India's air power. It would also help the Air Force enhance its capability on both the China and Pakistan fronts.