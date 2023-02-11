Rs 20 Lakh Penalty For Air Asia After Lapses Found In Pilots' Training

Further, eight designated examiners have been fined Rs 3 lakh each for the same.

AirAsia (India) Ltd has been fined Rs 20 lakh by the aviation regulator DGCA after its surveillance operation found that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of the airline were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations.

The airline's Head of Training was also removed from his position for three months "for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements". Further, eight designated examiners have been fined Rs 3 lakh each for the same.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, had issued show cause notices to the concerned manager, head of training, and all designated examiners of Air Asia as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations. Their written replies were examined, and action taken on its basis.