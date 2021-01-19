AIMIM Chief Questions PM's Silence On Chinese Constructions Inside India

Asaduddin Owaisi asked why PM Modi is silent over "Chinese occupation of Indian territory"

Amid the face-off between India and China, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Chinese constructions inside Indian territory.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Owaisi said, "Chinese People's Liberation Army has been continuously occupying our territory in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Sikkim. In Arunachal Pradesh, the map shows that the Chinese have constructed permanent structures within Indian territory. Why is the Prime Minister silent on Chinese occupation of Indian territory?"

Meanwhile, the Telangana unit of BJP came down heavily on the AIMIM chief saying he need not worry about border issues as the Centre would take necessary measures to safeguard nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Keeping eye on the elections in West Bengal, Mr Owaisi is trying to grab people's attention by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a ploy to get at least five seats in West Bengal just like he managed to get in Bihar."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that it has seen recent the reports on China's construction work in areas along the border with India and asserted that the government is keeping a watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The MEA said China has undertaken such infrastructure construction in the past several years and the government too has stepped up border infrastructure which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population.

MEA's response came after a media report that China has resorted to construction in the border area in Arunachal Pradesh. There were reports earlier of China having constructed three new villages near Arunachal Pradesh border.

India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh for over eight months following actions of the Chinese Army.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)