Case Against Asaduddin Owaisi In UP For 'Vitiating' Communal Harmony, Violating Covid Norms

Asaduddin Owaisi also violated Covid guidelines on mask and social distancing, police said. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating communal harmony, violating Covid norms and making "indecent" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said Friday.

The FIR against the All India Majlis-e-Itthehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief was registered Thursday night at Barabanki city police station after his party's rally.

Case has been filed under various sections of IPC, relating to promoting enmity on ground of religion, disregarding order of a public servant, Epidemic Act etc, Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Yamuna Prasad said.

He said the Hyderabad MP violated Covid guidelines -- on mask and social distancing -- by arranging huge crowds at the party rally at Katra Chandana Thursday.

"In his speech, the AIMIM chief made statements for vitiating communal harmony and said the 100-year-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque was razed by the administration and its debris was also removed. This is contrary to the fact," the SP said.

"By this statement, (Asaduddin) Owaisi tried to vitiate communal harmony and incite feelings of a particular community. He also made indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister," he said.

Mr Owaisi was on a three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Mr Owaisi had Thursday alleged there have been efforts to turn the country into a "Hindu Rashtra" since he came to power seven years back.

Referring to the law against instant triple talaq, the Hyderabad MP also mentioned the "plight" of Hindu women, while directing a personal barb at PM Modi.

"Ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister, efforts are on to demolish secularism and make the country a Hindu Rashtra," he had said.

Criticising the triple talaq law, Mr Owaisi said, "BJP leaders talk about injustice against Muslim women subject to talaq but remain mum on the issue of the plight of Hindu women discarded by their men."

"My bhabhi (PM Modi's wife) stays alone in Gujarat but nobody has an answer for her," he had said.