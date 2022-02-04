AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Given 'Z' Security Day After Firing At Convoy

Two people been arrested for firing at Asadduin Owaisi's convoy at Meerut. File

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was provided Z category security cover today, a day after shots were fired at his car while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The government decided to provide him with Z category security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after reviewing the threat level in the light of last night's attack.

Two people been arrested for firing at his convoy at Meerut's Kithoudh area, police said.

One of the accused is Sachin, a resident of Noida who has an earlier attempt to murder case against him. While he has claimed that he holds a law degree, police are verifying it. In his Facebook profile, Sachin says he is a member of a Hindu right-wing organisation, police said, adding that they are investigating the claim.

The other accused is Shubham, a farmer from Saharanpur who does not have a criminal record.

According to police, the two have told them during questioning that they were upset with remarks made by Mr Owaisi and his brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Police have recovered countrymade pistols from them which they had recently purchased. Police are now looking for the people they bought the firearms from.

The accused will now be presented in court and police would seek their custody.

Visuals tweeted by Mr Owaisi from the toll plaza showed two bullet holes on his white SUV, which remains at the spot. The third bullet allegedly hit a tyre. The MP left the area in another car.

The AIMIM leader had addressed a public meeting in Meerut while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh election starting February 10.