AIADMK MP's "Free Wife" Comment Sparks Outrage

AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam has triggered a political storm with his controversial comment targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a video that NDTV cannot independently verify, the former minister is seen addressing party cadre, suggesting that Stalin, ahead of elections, "may even announce a free wife" as part of populist promises.

In the video, C Ve Shanmugam says, "Even without asking, EPS (when he was Chief Minister) gave Rs 2,500. But Stalin had then demanded Rs 5,000. Did he give after coming to power? No. But now, with elections nearing, he'll give laptop, mini bus, mixie, grinder, cattle - or he may even give a wife. He may announce a free wife."

The remark has drawn sharp condemnation from the ruling DMK, which accused the AIADMK MP of "vulgarising women" and exposing his party's regressive attitude toward women.

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan condemned the comment in strong terms, saying C Ve Shanmugam had insulted women by comparing them to freebies.

She said the remark "exposes the AIADMK's deep-seated contempt and violence towards women," adding that the MP "is unfit, not just as a politician, but even as a basic human being".

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah also hit out at the MP, saying, "This shows the mindset of the AIADMK even in the 21st century - that women are seen as objects to be given as freebies. This is regressive, unacceptable, and against the principles of Periyar and Anna, whose names they claim to carry. This is shameful and will not go well with the women of Tamil Nadu. He has insulted not just women in Tamil Nadu, but globally."

The AIADMK has not yet issued an official response to the controversy, which has become a major embarrassment for a party once led by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - a towering woman leader.

The remarks have also sparked outrage on social media, with many users demanding an apology from the AIADMK MP and questioning the party's silence on the issue.