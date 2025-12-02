79-Year-Old British Baronet Seeks Younger Bride To Produce Male Heir, Offers Pay

A British aristocrat has renewed his long-running effort to find a younger wife capable of producing a male heir. He has advertised the role with an annual salary and a detailed list of requirements for the “good breeder,” according to a report in The New York Post.

Sir Benjamin Slade, 79, has gone public with his search, despite decades of unsuccessful attempts that have included newspaper ads, online dating profiles and appearances on television.

Slade, the seventh Baronet of Maunsel House, is seeking a partner to secure his lineage and pass on ownership of his 1,300-acre estate.

Unusual Criteria For Potential Applicants

Slade has set out a list of unusual conditions for anyone hoping to become his wife. He said Scorpios, Guardian readers and women from countries starting with the letter “I,” or those with green in their national flag, should not apply. He added that having a helicopter licence or a legal background would be an advantage.

According to the baronet, the ideal candidate would also be three to four decades younger, as his main aim is to secure an heir to inherit his estate. He said that if the woman already has a daughter somewhere in between, that is acceptable as well.

Salary And Perks For Prospective Brides

A prospective bride will receive £50,000 (around Rs 59.37 lakh) a year, accommodation and meals, but Slade said he would prefer someone with financial resources of her own. His written list states: “A little private capital and income would be helpful. A large fortune would be more helpful!”

Despite the scale of his landholdings, the baronet is reportedly experiencing liquidity issues and is in discussions to sell the ancestral property, which his family has held since 1772, to a luxury hotel chain. Maunsel House has traditionally supported itself by operating as a wedding venue, but business dropped sharply during the pandemic.

Sir Benjamin Slade has said that he possesses a nine-month reserve of frozen sperm, prepared in anticipation of eventually finding a suitable partner.

Early Publicity In 2008

Slade's quest for an heir drew worldwide attention back in 2008, The Independent reported. Speaking then about his preference for a younger bride, he said, “You want a new car, you get a new car.”

He fathered a daughter in 2021 through IVF with American poet Sahara Sunday Spain, but later cancelled two planned weddings, according to The NY Post.

Sir Benjamin Slade was previously married to Pauline Myburgh, but the pair divorced in 1991. He claimed at the time that her 17 cats were too much for him to live with. The couple did not have children.