AIADMK Goes To Court Over Rebel MLAs' Resignation, Hearing Tomorrow

The battle over the defection of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has reached the Madras High Court, with the opposition party seeking to invalidate the Speaker's decision to accept the resignations of four rebel MLAs who later joined the ruling party.

A petition filed in the name of AIADMK whip Agri Krishnamurthy has sought the quashing of the Speaker's notification declaring four Assembly constituencies vacant following the resignations. The plea has also requested the court to restrain authorities from conducting by-elections in the constituencies until the legal dispute is resolved.

The matter came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, which directed that the case be heard along with a related petition on June 17.

The controversy stems from the trust vote held in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13. During the confidence motion moved by the ruling TVK government, 25 AIADMK MLAs, led by former minister CV Shanmugam, voted in favour of the government, defying the party whip. The rebellion came after their efforts to persuade AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to align with the TVK reportedly failed.

Following the vote, AIADMK whip Agri Krishnamurthy sought the disqualification of the rebel legislators under the Anti-Defection Law. However, before any ruling was delivered on the disqualification plea, four of the rebel MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK. Their resignations were accepted by the Speaker.

The petition argues that accepting resignations while disqualification proceedings are pending defeats the purpose of the Anti-Defection Law and allows legislators to escape scrutiny. It seeks directions to the Speaker to first decide the disqualification petitions.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Vijay Narayan contended that the Speaker has the exclusive authority to decide whether to accept or reject resignations submitted voluntarily by legislators. He further informed the court that notices had been issued to the four former AIADMK MLAs, seeking explanations on why action should not be initiated against them.

The case has acquired significant political overtones. DMK president MK Stalin has described the defections as "horse-trading", accusing Chief Minister Joseph Vijay of attempting to "purchase" AIADMK legislators, drawing parallels with allegations often levelled against the BJP in other states.

Rejecting the charge, TVK minister KA Sengottaiyan said leaders from other parties were voluntarily approaching TVK. He also pointed to past instances of legislators resigning and joining the DMK, arguing that such political realignments were not unprecedented.