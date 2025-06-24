AIADMK Faces Backlash After Clip Targeting Periyar, Annadurai Played At Lord Muruga Conference

What was billed as a grand spiritual celebration - the Lord Muruga conference in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday - has turned into a major political embarrassment for the opposition AIADMK. Organised by the Hindu Munnani and spearheaded by the BJP, the event took a controversial turn when a video critical of Dravidian icon Periyar and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai was screened with several senior AIADMK leaders on stage, including Deputy Leader of the House RB Udhayakumar.

The AIADMK, which draws ideological legitimacy from Annadurai, whose name it carries, was caught off guard, with its leaders facing backlash for remaining silent during the episode.

The video, which reportedly questioned the legacy of Periyar and Annadurai, has provided ammunition to the ruling DMK, which wasted no time in slamming the AIADMK for "mortgaging itself to the BJP".

"Even God will not forgive a spiritual event being turned into a political meet," said DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafezullah, calling the episode a blatant political stunt disguised as a devotional gathering.

The AIADMK said the video should not have been played.

"They could have avoided using this video. In future, this has to be avoided and no room should be given for fodder to rivals to portray that all is not well in the AIADMK-BJP alliance," party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told NDTV.

Senior leader SP Velumani also sought to downplay the controversy, warning critics not to underestimate the party's reverence for its late leaders.

"You know how our leader responded when our late leaders were insulted," he said, referring to the AIADMK's past decision to snap ties with the BJP following controversial remarks by former state BJP chief K. Annamalai.

Despite the unease, the AIADMK has indicated that its alliance with the BJP remains intact.

The conference, attended by thousands, was part of the BJP's larger effort to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has historically struggled to gain electoral traction. The party has pinned its hopes on leveraging religious symbolism and cultural events, such as this Lord Muruga conference, to build resonance in the Dravidian heartland.

To boost appeal, the BJP roped in Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, whose appearance added star power to the event. The exhibition also showcased replicas of all six abodes of Lord Muruga, attracting large crowds.

Marking their presence at the exhibition ahead of the conference were BJP-appointed governors, including Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, offering prayers.

However, the controversy over the anti-Periyar video may have overshadowed the BJP's larger messaging, with critics calling it a deliberate provocation to undermine the Dravidian movement, which remains deeply rooted in the state's political and social fabric.

As the political fallout unfolds, the AIADMK finds itself on the defensive, trying to balance its alliance with the BJP while safeguarding the legacy of its founding icons.