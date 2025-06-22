BJP Banks On Lord Muruga Conference To Revive Tamil Nadu Hopes Ahead Of 2026

In a high-profile show of saffron strength, the BJP is banking on a grand conference on Lord Muruga in Madurai to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Organised by the Hindu Munnani, the event - featuring an exhibition of the six sacred abodes of Lord Muruga - has drawn thousands of devotees and political attention.

While officially billed as a spiritual event, the BJP is leading the charge with the presence of senior party leaders and key allies. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is expected to attend, while speculation is rife that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could also make an appearance.

Adding political weight to the event, two Governors - Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, among a few others - visited the venue on Sunday and offered prayers, reinforcing the BJP's cultural-political messaging in the state.

"This is not a political conference," said senior BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. "There is no political activity here. But this will bring about political change in Tamil Nadu."

Governor RN Ravi, who offered prayers at the exhibition, described the event as being "above politics." "It's about who we are. He [Lord Muruga] is our cultural identity. He defines Bharat and Bharatiya," Mr Ravi said.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also defended the blending of faith and politics, saying, "Politics and spirituality have been mixed in Tamil Nadu right from the beginning. Wasn't the DMK born saying there's no God, thereby saying no spirituality? Today, there is an alternate thought - they aim to come to power speaking spirituality. I don't think that's wrong."

The DMK, however, has strongly criticised the BJP's involvement. Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu called the event "divisive" and questioned "the relevance of Yogi Adityanath and Pawan Kalyan in a spiritual meet."

The political backdrop to this spiritual mobilisation is significant. The BJP has so far struggled to make electoral inroads in Tamil Nadu. It failed to win any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party also drew a blank in the 2024 general elections, when it fought alone. The ruling DMK swept both polls.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP won a few seats in alliance with the AIADMK.

Now, ahead of 2026, the BJP has revived its alliance with the AIADMK, and this religious outreach is being seen as part of that renewed effort.