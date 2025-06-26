MK Stalin Slams BJP's "Fake Devotion Drama" Amid Row Over Religious Event

In a scathing political counterattack, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday tacitly targeted the recently concluded Lord Muruga Conference in Madurai, an event organised by the Hindu Munnani and strongly backed by the BJP, accusing the saffron party of misusing religion for political gains.

Without naming the event directly, Mr Stalin said the BJP was attempting to "create chaos in a land known for religious amity," and alleged that the party's newfound devotion was "nothing but a drama" in the Dravidian heartland.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will not fall for the BJP's fake devotion drama. Religion is not under threat here, as the BJP claims. The only thing under threat in this state is the BJP alliance," Mr Stalin said while addressing a public event.

The Lord Muruga Conference, which saw participation from several BJP members and allies including Pawan Kalyan, RSS and Hindu Munnani functionaries, was widely seen as part of the party's strategy to build a religious narrative and expand its footprint in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu remains one of the few Indian states where the BJP has minimal electoral presence.

Stalin pushed back against the BJP's claims of religious discrimination in the state, pointing instead to the DMK government's record.

"This is the land of Periyar, Anna (CN Annadurai), and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). In our tenure, we've consecrated 3,000 temples. We've spent Rs 84 crore on restoring churches and mosques too. Even in spirituality, the DMK has scored, and they have nothing to talk about," he said.

The Chief Minister also launched a fresh attack on the AIADMK for its "silence" over what he called insults to Dravidian stalwarts.

Referring to the controversial video played during the Lord Muruga Conference that was critical of Periyar and former Chief Minister Annadurai, Mr Stalin questioned the AIADMK's moral authority. "The party that carries Annadurai's name stood quiet when he was mocked. The party that has mortgaged itself to the BJP will not hesitate to pledge the state too," he said.

The AIADMK, which broke ties with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and then failed to win any seats, has revived its alliance with the saffron party-a move that Mr Stalin appeared keen to leverage politically.

The AIADMK condemned the controversial video following widespread criticism.

Senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar said this ought to have been avoided, and the party can't accept insults to Periyar and MG Ramachandran. He also clarified that the party never expected this in the spiritual meeting.