AI Founder Accuses Indian Techie Soham Parekh Of Scamming Multiple Startups: "Fired This Guy In First Week"

A US-based AI founder has accused an Indian techie of working at multiple startups simultaneously under false pretences. In a series of X posts, Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, identified Soham Parekh as a "scammer" who has allegedly deceived several companies. He said that Parekh had worked briefly at one of his companies last year before his 'scam' came to light, and he was fired within his first week. The entrepreneur also said that he tried to talk some sense into the man and warned him against moonlighting, but the warning "clearly didn't work," as the Indian man continued to work with multiple startups.

"PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He's been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses," Mr Doshi, who also founded Playground AI, wrote.

In the following post, the AI founder also shared Soham Parekh's resume, which shows that the techie has worked at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI in a number of technological roles. The CV also shows that the techie did his bachelor's from the University of Mumbai and his master's from Georgia Institute of Technology.

However, Mr Doshi said that 90% of his resume seems fake, and most links are gone. "I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that's what a person needs. But it clearly didn't work," the entrepreneur added.

Mr Doshi's posts have gone viral, garnering mixed reactions from social media users. While some confirmed his accusations, others questioned why moonlighting is wrong.

Nicolai Ouporov, co-founder and CEO of Fleet AI, said Soham Parekh works at more than four startups at any given time. "He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time," he wrote.

"I was THIS close to hiring him. The craziest part is he actually crushed the interview," said Justin Harvey, co-founder of AIVideo. "Can confirm. This guy wasted our time for a month. did great in interviews. but he's a liar," said another startup founder named Adish Jain.

"We just signed him up for our work trial next week. Saw this tweet. Cancelled work trial. Thank you for sharing!" commented X user Michelle Lim.

However, some people asked why moonlighting is wrong. "Why do you feel moonlighting is wrong? If he aced the interviews and was the best so you hired him - what's wrong? As long as he meets all deliverables on time with the right attitude," one person asked.

"Gets nothing done. Made up constant lies. Corroborated by 6+ other companies. The tweet will surface 10+ more - you'll see," Mr Doshi replied.