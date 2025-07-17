Soham Parekh's Life "Hasn't Changed One Bit" After Moonlighting Controversy

Soham Parekh, the Indian tech professional accused of moonlighting at multiple US-based startups, said in a recent X (formerly Twitter) post that his "life hasn't changed one bit" in the aftermath of the moonlighting controversy. On his latest post, one user commented, "This is either peak dedication or a cry for help." Another user wrote, "The question should have been 'why do you work so much?'" "Please share your insights on how to develop this skill without getting into usual rhetoric," a third user asked.

My life hasn't changed one bit pic.twitter.com/OpmPWguhoW — Soham Parekh (@realsohamparekh) July 16, 2025

Soham Parekh Accused Of Moonlighting

The accusations were made by Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Playground AI and former Mixpanel CEO. He claimed that Parekh was working at three to four startups at the same time. After his allegations, several other founders and hiring managers came forward with similar experiences.

Parekh broke his silence, admitting to working multiple jobs due to financial necessity and working 140-hour weeks. He expressed regret and asked for advice on how to improve his situation, stating, "Have I ruined my career?"

The incident gained a massive social media reaction, with users giving mixed responses. Some expressed concern over Parekh's mental health, while some hailed his dedication. However, the controversy sparked debate around work-life balance and the hustle culture among the young generation.

What Is Moonlighting?

Moonlighting means working at multiple jobs simultaneously, often without the knowledge or approval of one's primary employer. This can include freelancing, consulting or working full-time or part-time at another company while being employed elsewhere. In the context of the tech industry, moonlighting has become a topic of debate, particularly when employees work for competing companies or use confidential information from one employer to benefit another.