Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Begins: 10 Highlights Of 'Premium Train'

Tejas Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was flagged off today by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad today. Congratulating passengers of the second such premium train in the country, Mr Rupani said, "It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second Tejas Express train has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states". The Chief Minister added that work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Equipped with modern facilities, the train left from Ahmedabad at 10:43 am and reached Mumbai in about 6 hours 30 minutes, covering a distance of nearly 500 km. For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 3:40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm. The first Tejas Express between Delhi and Lucknow was flagged off last year.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Here Are 10 Key Highlights Of The Luxury Train
- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express has state-of-the-art interiors, infotainment, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV sets and automatic doors and dustbins.
- The passengers travelling on Tejas Express will get free insurance of Rs 25 lakh.
- Some of the other facilities of Tejas Express include and compensation on delays. It will provide Rs 100 to each passenger in case delay is more than one hour and Rs 250 if delay exceeds two hours.
- Tejas Express also boasts of high quality food service – on-board meals and snacks. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available inside the train.
- Another feature of the Tejas Express is that you cancel a ticket, you will get automatic full refund on confirmed and waitlisted e-tickets in your accounts.
- "With state-of-the-art facilities along with the crew's traditional attire, the new Tejas Express is a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation for enhanced passenger comfort," Rail Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter.
- The Tejas Express train numbers 82902 and 82901 will operate on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route six days a week with Thursday kept as off-day for maintenance activity.
- The fully air-conditioned train has two executive class chair cars, having 56 seats each, and eight chair cars, having capacity of 78 seats each.
- The total carrying capacity of the train is 736 passengers. The train halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations.
- The commercial run of Tejas Express will take place on January 19. You can book your train tickets on irctc.co.in