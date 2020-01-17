Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Begins: 10 Highlights Of 'Premium Train'

Tejas Express: The total carrying capacity of the train is 736 passengers.

Tejas Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was flagged off today by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad today. Congratulating passengers of the second such premium train in the country, Mr Rupani said, "It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second Tejas Express train has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states". The Chief Minister added that work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Equipped with modern facilities, the train left from Ahmedabad at 10:43 am and reached Mumbai in about 6 hours 30 minutes, covering a distance of nearly 500 km. For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 3:40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm. The first Tejas Express between Delhi and Lucknow was flagged off last year.

