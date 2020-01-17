Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Flags Off Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

The train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and will reach Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off today by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC.

This is the IRCTC's second premium train after the inaugural Tejas Express which operates between Delhi and Lucknow.

The regular commercial run of the train will begin on January 19 from Ahmedabad, the Railways said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was to attend the flagging off ceremony, could not arrive here due to bad weather, BJP MP Kirit Solanki said.

"It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second train Tejas Express has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states," Mr Rupani said after flagging off the train.

"Work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," he said.

The Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will run six days a week except on Thursday.

The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

The train will have AC Chair Car Executive Class and AC Chair Car coaches. Meals will be served to passengers by on-board service staff.