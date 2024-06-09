Ahead Of Taking Oath, PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PM Modi at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Narendra Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.

Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat. We are greatly inspired by his unwavering commitment to service and social welfare. His thoughts continue to guide us in building a better society. pic.twitter.com/FtPleJCfrw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Following his visit to Rajghat, he paid tributes to stalwart BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first ever BJP prime minister and is credited for the party's rise as a pillar of national politics along with Lal Krishna Advani.

Paid homage to Atal Ji at Sadaiv Atal. His visionary leadership and commitment to progress greatly benefitted our nation. His words and actions continue to inspire us in our pursuit of all round development. He remains a guiding light for us all. pic.twitter.com/mCYJA0gh4r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Supporters were present in sizeable numbers as the prime minister-designate visited these monuments.

He also offered his respects at the National War Memorial, a monument to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

At Rashtriya Samar Smarak, paid tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Their unwavering courage and selflessness inspire us to uphold the values they fought for. Their sacrifice also motivates us to build a stronger and prosperous India they… pic.twitter.com/G4KyBcuBrr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu will administer PM Modi and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U), and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

