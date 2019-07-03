Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Bypolls, Gujarat Congress Shifts MLAs To Mount Abu

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls will be held on Friday.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats in Gujarat on Friday, the state Congress has decided to shift its legislators to Mount Abu, a popular hill station in adjoining Rajasthan, said party leaders Wednesday.

The main opposition party said its legislators will take part in a brainstorming session at Mount Abu to chalk out a strategy for the ongoing budget session of the Assembly and denied the move was linked to the bypolls

Voting for the bypolls, in which MLAs constitute the electoral college, is scheduled to start at 9 am Friday.

Congress chief whip in the Assembly, Ashvin Kotwal, claimed the decision to shift the MLAs to Mount Abu has nothing to do with the bypolls.

He denied suggestions that the move is prompted by fear of any poaching attempt by the ruling BJP ahead of the voting.

However, Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala claimed the party is reeling under the fear of cross-voting by some of its legislators.

Mr Zala is a staunch supporter of disgruntled Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor.

Both have openly criticised their party's move to shift MLAs out of Gujarat and declared they will not go to the hill station with other colleagues.

The Congress had shifted 44 of its MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru to thwart a possible "poaching" attempt by the BJP ahead of the 2017 Rajya Sabha polls.

"There is no question of any fear or pressure. Since there is no sitting of Assembly till Monday, all the MLAs have unanimously decided to utilise this mini vacation and hold a workshop at Mount Abu," Mr Kotwal said.

"We will brainstorm and exchange ideas to chalk our strategy for the upcoming debates in the Assembly on the budgetary allocations," he added.

Mr Kotwal, however, admitted that one or two party legislators may vote for BJP candidates during the bypolls.

"Both Zala and Thakor are still our MLAs. We have not suspended them yet. Barring one or two MLAs, all legislators are with us and will not engage in cross-voting," said Mr Kotwal.

Both Mr Zala and Mr Thakor said they will not attend this ''shibir'' (camp) organised by their party.

Mr Thakor even refused to give a guarantee that he will vote for Congress candidates, claiming he has not received the whip issued by the party for the bypolls.

"I have not received party whip yet. I can only say that I will cast my vote on July 5. Only time will tell whom I have voted for," he said.

The bypolls on the two seats from Gujarat were necessitated after sitting Rajya Sabha BJP MPs, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, had resigned after their election to the Lok Sabha in May from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

While the BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, the Congress has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.

Voting for the two seats will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on July 5. The counting will be take up at 5 pm the same day.

Given its strength in the 182-member Assembly, the BJP is set to win both the seats for which voting will be held separately as per the Election Commissions (EC) notification.

Out of the total 182 MLAs, 175 legislators are qualified to exercise their franchise this time.

The BJP''s strength stands at 100, followed by 71 MLAs of the Congress.

Other MLAs eligible to cast their vote are two from the Bharatiya Tribal Party, one from the NCP and an Independent.

Since elections on the two seats will be held separately, a candidate needs to garner a simple 50 per cent votes to win.

Each candidate needs 88 votes to secure victory.

According to election officials, three MLAs will not be able to cast their vote in the bypolls as they were disqualified for various reasons in the recent past.

Also, four seats are lying vacant after their sitting MLAs resigned on getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability