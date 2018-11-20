Ahead Of Polls, Kamal Nath Warns Those With 'Secret Affection' For BJP

Be ready to face my "wrath" when Congress comes to power, Kamal Nath warned. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Monday alleged that some government employees in the state harboured a "secret affection" for the BJP and warned them to be ready to face his "wrath" when his party comes to power.

The Congress leader, who is seen as one of the front-runners to be his party's chief ministerial candidate, alleged that some government officials were biased in favour of the BJP that was ruling the state for 15 years.

Such government servants do not sport the badge of the party but "secretly keep it in their pockets," Mr Nath said. He also cautioned police officials in the same breath, saying they should "respect the uniforms they wore."

"Remember you have taken an oath. All officials should remember that there will 12th (December 12) after the 11th (December 11)."

"Yaad rakhna, 11 ke baad 12 bhee aata hai," he said in Hindi, referring to the December 11 vote-counting day when results for 230 assembly seats would be known. Elections would be held on November 28 for the state assembly, where the BJP has ruled for the last 15 years.

The Congress stalwart, a nine-time Member of Parliament from Chhindwara, was holding a public rally in support of the Congress candidate from Budhni, Arun Yadav, who is also the party's former state president.

He urged voters to give him a chance instead of chief minister Shivraj Chouhan.

Mr Nath did not miss the opportunity to talk about the work he did in his parliamentary constituency of Chhindwara.