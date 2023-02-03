Himanta Sarma Predicts Bigger Victory For BJP In 3 Northeast States

"The BJP has transformed Tripura," Himanta Sarma told NDTV.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister and the BJP's pointsperson in the northeast, predicted a huge victory for the party in the coming elections in the three states of the area. "In Meghalaya, the BJP will emerge as a more important political power. In Tripura, we will retain power by a bigger majority and in Nagaland, we will again form government with the NDPP," Mr Sarma told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

With declaration of party candidates for Meghalaya and Nagaland today, the BJP is all set for the crucial polls due later this month. Elections are due in Tripura on February 16 and it will be followed by Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27.

For the BJP, which is in power in all three states, it is bellwether before the 2024 general elections. In Tripura, it formed government with IPFT after single-handedly winning 36 seats, up from zero, in a historic mandate. In the other two states too, it has tied up with regional powers.

"The BJP has transformed Tripura. During the Left regime, the people were terrified of the government," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

This time, the Left and the Congress have tied up to push the BJP out of power in Tripura. The Left Front will contest 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving just 13 seats for the Congress. The BJP will contest 55 of the total 60 seats and IPFT will contest on five.

Meghalaya is currently ruled by Conrad Sangma's National People's Party in alliance with the BJP and four other regional allies. The six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is the third coalition in 50 years to last a full term. But the ruling alliance experienced a growing rift in the recent months and the BJP has decided to contest all 60 seats alone.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is the big entrant contesting its maiden election in the state. But it is already the biggest opposition party, with 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs crossing over to it, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

In Nagaland, the BJP won 12 seats in 2018 and partnered the NDPP-led government of Neiphiu Rio. This time, the party is contesting in alliance with NDPP. Of the 60 seats, NDPP is contesting on 40, the BJP in 20 seats.

"The biggest asset for BJP in the northeast is the goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The victory margin for the BJP will be much bigger this time in northeast," Mr Sarma told NDTV.