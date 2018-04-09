Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, JD-U Says, 'He Should Grant Special Status To Bihar'

PM Modi is slated to visit Motihari to participate in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations on Tuesday.
"Modi should grant special status to Bihar as promised during his visit," JD-U General Secretary Shayam Razak told media persons.
Last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had not given up the demand for special status to Bihar "for even one second" since he first raised it in 2005.
Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar should follow TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu, who had demanded special category status for his state from Modi and walked out from the NDA when it was not granted.