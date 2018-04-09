Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, JD-U Says, "He Should Grant Special Status To Bihar"

PM Modi is slated to visit Motihari to participate in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations on Tuesday.

All India | | Updated: April 09, 2018 16:54 IST
Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, JD-U Says, 'He Should Grant Special Status To Bihar'

PM Modi is slated to visit Motihari tomorrow. (File)

Patna:  The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Monday said it wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce granting of special category status to Bihar when he visits the state on Tuesday.

PM Modi is slated to visit Motihari to participate in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations on Tuesday.

"Modi should grant special status to Bihar as promised during his visit," JD-U General Secretary Shayam Razak told media persons.

Last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had not given up the demand for special status to Bihar "for even one second" since he first raised it in 2005.

Last week, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said: "If Nitish Kumar is a strong leader, he should directly demand special category status for Bihar from Modi."

Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar should follow TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu, who had demanded special category status for his state from Modi and walked out from the NDA when it was not granted.

