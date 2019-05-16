Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election Results, PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath, Badrinath

PM Modi will visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning May 18 to pay obeisance at the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

PM Modi will visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day, Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said.

The Prime Minister has a deep sense of attachment towards Uttarakhand. The purpose of this visit is purely spiritual, he said.

