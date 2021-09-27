Haryana Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Farmers' ''Bharat Bandh'' Call

Haryana Police has issued an advisory ahead of Bandh call. (File)

Ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha's call for "Bharat Bandh", Haryana Police has issued an advisory that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways.

Haryana Police spokesman informed that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration in Haryana according to directions of the state government.

"The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state," said the spokesperson.

The farmer union has given the call for ''Bharat Bandh'' between 6 am and 4 pm today.

As per reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit on a sit-in demonstration on various roads and highways and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours, added the spokesperson.

He further said that all the citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience.