AgustaWestland Chopper Seized From Accused In India's Biggest Bank Fraud Case

An AgustaWestland helicopter was seized from the property of a builder accused of money laundering and cheating in the Rs 34,000 crore Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd scam case, India's biggest bank fraud.

Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, officers found the helicopter inside a large swanky hall built like a hangar, with pop culture posters decorating the tall walls at the property of one of the DHFL scam accused, Avinash Bhosale, in Pune.

The CBI has been carrying out searches at many locations for the last few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam, officials have said.

Former DHFL top executives Kapil Wadhawan, Deepak Wadhawan and others were charged by the CBI on June 20 in the bank fraud case.

They allegedly cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by diverting Rs 34,615 crore bank loans to fake account books of DHFL. Then they allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as "Bandra Books", to steal public funds in DHFL by giving fake retail loans to fake entities.