Agra Man Claims Buried Alive By 4 Men, Saved By Stray Dogs Who Dug Him Up

A 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has made a bizarre claim that he was dug up by stray dogs after being buried alive by four men over a land dispute.

On July 18, the victim, identified as Roop Kishore or Happy alleged that four men - Ankit, Gaurav, Karan and Akash - assaulted him in Agra's Artoni area. According to the victim's FIR, the four men assaulted and strangled him. Assuming that he had died from the attack, the four men buried him on their farm.

Despite being buried, Roop Kishore managed to survive. A pack of stray dogs started digging in on the spot where he was buried. Roop Kishore regained consciousness when the dogs bit his flesh. After waking up, the 24-year-old managed to walk out of the area and reach some locals who took him to a hospital for treatment.

Roop Kishore's mother has alleged that his son was forcibly taken from their home by the four attackers. According to the police, a thorough investigation is underway and efforts are on to catch the four accused who are currently evading arrest.