UP Woman Jumps On Railway Track After Fight With Lover, Gets Mowed Down

A fight with her partner led to a woman jumping onto the railway tracks in anger to scare her partner, but she ended up getting crushed under a train.

A video from the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in the city shows the woman and her partner sitting on a bench at a platform when she walks towards the edge, jumps onto the tracks and starts walking. Seeing a train coming towards her, she runs back to the edge of the platform but, instead of trying to climb it, she shouts at the man, who is still sitting on the bench.

The train reaches her and she gets stuck between it and the platform, before being dragged under. Her partner walks towards the train, putting his hand to his forehead in despair and then runs to call for help.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 10.30 am on Monday and the woman has been identified as Rani.

Railway Police Force personnel pulled Rani out from under the Kerala Express and rushed her to the SN Medical College, where she died during the treatment.

