Agonising Wait For News In Tamil Nadu As Nepal Flood Hits Pilgrim Convoy

In Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam, the wait for a phone call from Nepal has become agonising for the families of 57 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu. Since the news broke, they have gathered at the office of Super Yathra -- the travel agency in Kumbakonam that organised the journey -- desperate for even a few words confirming that their loved ones are safe.

The pilgrims were travelling in three buses towards Tibet when the region was hit by flash floods that scientists say were triggered by an avalanche. With communication lines disrupted and the situation on the ground still unclear, the families are struggling to establish contact.

Super Yathra owner Sadiq Ali said the rescue officials have assured him that 20 members of the group are safe and that they will be airlifted once the weather improves.

Some others have reportedly been hospitalised, but there is still no clarity on the exact number of people who remain unaccounted for. "I am leaving for Kathmandu to bring the pilgrims back," Sadiq Ali said.

At Kumbakonam, officials, too, are trying to piece together information from intermittent communication.

"57 people had gone in three buses. The first bus went fine. There was a loud noise when the second and third buses crossed. We are unable to establish contact with any of them. We are able to speak only when there is a tower link. We are following it up and are trying to speak to everyone," said Kumbakonam Tahsildar Poongodi.

The Tamil Nadu government has also stepped up efforts to establish contact with the pilgrims and ascertain their safety.

Chief Minister Vijay has expressed shock and sorrow over reports of Tamils and Indians caught in the Nepal disaster.

The state government said it is coordinating with the foreign ministry and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to collect information on the pilgrims and ensure their safety.

Vijay has also directed officials at Delhi's Tamil Nadu House to expedite rescue and relief efforts. Helpline numbers have been announced for affected families and reached individuals seeking information.