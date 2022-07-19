'You May Be Veer, Not Agniveer,' Supreme Court Told Lawyer At Hearing

Supreme Court has transferred all pending PILs related to 'Agnipath' to Delhi High Court

A Supreme Court hearing on 'Agnipath', the centre's new recruitment plan for armed forces, featured a witty remark by Justice DY Chandrachud that brought smiles amid intense arguments.

Responding to the arguments of advocate Mr Sharma, who has filed a public interest litigation challenging the constitutional validity of the scheme, Justice Chandrachud said in a light vein, "You may be a 'veer'. But you are not an 'Agniveer'."

Justice Chandrachud's light remark, which came after impassioned arguments by Mr Sharma, was to point out that the advocate was not an aggrieved party but had filed a public interest plea.

Mr Sharma is known to file public interest litigations frequently on a wide range of issues.

Speaking to NDTV later, Mr Sharma said Justice Chandrachud's remark was meant to "appreciate my hard work and efforts".

"Justice DY Chandrachud said that because I was the first to file a plea against the 'Agnipath' scheme," he said.

The court was hearing three separate pleas filed by Mr Sharma, Harsh Ajay Singh and Ravindra Singh Shekhawat.

Following the government's announcement of 'Agnipath', protests had erupted across the country.

Under the scheme, people between 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

The pleas opposing the scheme in the top court have argued that people waiting for appointment in the Air Force for two years fear that their career of 20 years will now be reduced to four.

The Supreme Court today transferred all pending Public Interest Litigations to the Delhi High Court.

The bench of Justices Chandrachud, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna also asked the High Courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs pending before them against the scheme to the Delhi High Court or keep them pending till a decision from the Delhi High Court, if the petitioners so desire.

The bench said petitioners before the four high courts can also opt to intervene in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

The top court said it is transferring the pleas as it would be appropriate if it has the benefit of the Delhi High Court's considered view on them.