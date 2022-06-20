Bharat Bandh Call Over 'Agnipath' Today, States On Alert: 10 Points

Over 500 trains have been cancelled today amid the Bharat Bandh call over the centre's 'Agnipath' short-term recruitment plan for armed forces. The railways has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting by the protesters over the last five days.

Congress leaders have sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to express solidarity with the armed forces aspirants protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme. Parts of Delhi witnessed traffic jams as the traffic police closed off several roads. Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well.

Uttar Pradesh Police said strict action will be taken against those found involved in jeopardising peace. In Punjab, the police have been asked to monitor the activities of social media groups which are allegedly mobilising or spreading instigating information about the scheme.

The Bihar government has increased security at party offices considered vulnerable. As of now, internet services remain shut in 20 districts. In Jharkhand, all schools will remain closed today amid protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme.

Security has been stepped up at several locations in Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Rajasthan also to avoid any untoward incident. In Faridabad and Noida, prohibitory orders have been imposed that prohibit the assembly of four or more persons.

The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the 'Agnipath' scheme and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.

The Home and Defence ministries on Saturday promised new 10 per cent quotas each in jobs for 'Agnipath' recruits after their four-year tenure in the armed forces. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are also working on plans to induct 'Agniveers'.

The Home Ministry has further decided to give 3 years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Earlier, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years for 2022 as a one-time measure in a bid to pacify the protesters.

The opposition has maintained the pressure on the government, pressing for the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment plan. 'Agnipath' has also faced criticism from some of the Army veterans, who argue that the four-year tenure will hit the fighting spirit in the ranks and make them risk-averse.