After Worst Flood In 5 Decades, Assam's Sivasagar Limps Back To Normalcy

As floodwaters continue to recede across Sivasagar, the scale of destruction is becoming clearer with every passing day. Mud-filled homes, damaged roads, ruined household belongings and waterlogged fields have left thousands of families struggling to return to normal life after what the district administration describes as the worst flood in nearly 50 years.

In several flood-hit villages, residents have started cleaning their homes and salvaging whatever they can from the debris. Many families, however, have little left to recover after floodwaters entered their houses within a short span, destroying food grains, furniture, clothing and other essential belongings. Access to safe drinking water, medicines and daily necessities remains a major concern in many areas despite relief efforts.

Residents say the disaster has not only caused extensive financial losses but has also left families uncertain about how they will rebuild their homes and livelihoods. Many continue to depend on relief materials while waiting for normalcy to return.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said nearly four lakh people have been affected by the floods, which inundated 301 revenue villages under three revenue circles. Nazira and Sivasagar revenue circles were among the worst affected.

According to the district administration, 30 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, while seven others remain missing. Rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), assisted by local agencies and country boats, evacuated nearly 20,000 people from inundated areas during the rescue operations.

With water levels gradually falling, the focus has shifted towards restoration and rehabilitation. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roads covered with silt and debris, while efforts are underway to restore connectivity in affected areas.

More than 50 relief camps and relief distribution centres continue to operate across the district. Officials said the first phase of relief distribution has been completed and the second phase is now in progress. The district administration has also announced that eligible flood-affected families will receive the Chief Minister's Special Family Kit.

In remote areas that remained cut off by floodwaters, helicopters were used to air-drop nearly 10,000 kilograms of food and other essential supplies for around 2,000 stranded families.

The health department has deployed 38 medical teams to relief camps and flood-affected villages to prevent outbreaks of water-borne and skin diseases. Stocks of essential medicines have also been positioned in vulnerable locations as residents gradually return to their homes.

Although the floodwaters are receding, the challenges facing thousands of families are far from over. Rebuilding damaged homes, restoring livelihoods and recovering from the losses caused by one of Sivasagar's most devastating floods in decades is expected to take months.