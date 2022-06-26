After Viral UP Wall Collapse Video, Case Against Akhilesh Yadav's MLA

Reportedly, Dr Verma had conducted an inspection of the construction site in UP. (File)

Days after Samajwadi Party MLA Dr R K Verma apparently exposed the use of substandard material in the construction of a government college, he, along with a few others, were charged at Kandhai Police Station of Pratapgarh district.

The MLA has been charged for "demolishing" the wall of an under-construction engineering college in Shivsat village of Raniganj assembly constituency.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil on Sunday told PTI that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Mohammad Irshad, the project manager of the firm involved in the construction of the Government Engineering College.

In his complaint, Mohammad Irshad alleged that Dr Verma, along with his supporters, came to the construction site on Friday, and rebuked and threatened to kill the workers who stopped him from bringing down the wall.

Reportedly, Dr Verma had on Friday conducted an inspection of the construction site alleging gross corruption in the building material being used for the engineering college.

The MLA had said that he was going to attend a mass marriage event in the area, but went to inspect the site after coming across complaints from the villagers about the substandard construction material being used in construction of the college building.

He said that when he reached the site and pushed the wall a bit, it collapsed; and as much could be seen in the video that circulated in social media.

It has been alleged that sand, instead of cement, was being used to erect the walls of the college.

At his complaint to the District Magistrate, an assistant engineer took a sample of the construction material and sent it for examination.

Taking a jibe at this incident, SP President Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted on Friday, "In BJP's rule, corruption is amazing. Bricks in construction of Engineering College are being laid without cement."

