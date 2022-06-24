Watch: Construction Fail - Brick Wall Crashes With MLA's Push

A purported video of poor-quality construction at a college building being built in Uttar Pradesh was shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today, as he targeted the ruling BJP over corruption.

In the video, a brick pillar at the construction site in the state's Pratapgarh district was seen crashing down after Samajwadi Party MLA Dr RK Verma pushed it with his bare hands.

"This will be a four-story building," the MLA says in the video.

The video was shot yesterday when the lawmaker visited the under-construction government engineering college in the Raniganj area for inspection.

The video tweeted by Akhilesh Yadav is from the area where hostel buildings are coming up, according to the MLA.

"The wonder of corruption under BJP rule is unique. The bricks of the engineering college were put together without cement," Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dr Verma, meanwhile, tweeted another video wherein he went on to inspect other parts of the construction site. The visuals were same - of brick walls crashing down.

"Such shoddy construction work will not build the future of the youth. This is like arranging for their death. This is a glimpse of the corrupt government machinery at the engineering college being built in Raniganj assembly," he said in his tweet.