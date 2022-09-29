After Twin Blasts, Anti-Pakistan Protests In Jammu, Udhampur

Congress party members protesting in Jammu.

Protests against Pakistan were held by groups in Jammu and Udhampur districts today after two blasts by suspected terror modules. The protestors blocked a main highway and other roads.

#WATCH | J&K: Locals led by Udhampur Congress Counselor Preeti Khajuria protest against district administration after 2 blasts happened in Udhampur within 8 hrs



As per DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, 1st blast happened last night around 10.30pm & 2nd blast in early morning hrs today. pic.twitter.com/WpFZopKFaE — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

This morning, a blast took place in a bus in Udhampur. The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away but no one was injured. The previous night, another such blast occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump here, injuring two people.

Jammu | NIA team inspects after an explosion took place in a bus parked at Domail Chowk in Udhampur pic.twitter.com/8GL2zABcOK — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

In Udhampur, locals came out at three places in the town and held anti-Pakistan protests. They also burnt effigy of Pakistan and raised slogans. The protestors demand enhancement of security in and around the town.

They lashed out at the security agencies for their failure to ensure foolproof security despite ongoing Navarati festival and the forthcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 4.

In Jammu, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and Dogra Front held protests.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir also condemned the blasts, described these as "shocking and highly shameful".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)