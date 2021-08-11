After Tripura Protest, Case Against Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, Others

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has accused BJP of choking democracy in Tripura. (File)

Tripura Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Dola Sen and other party leaders for misbehaving with Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Apart from Mr Banerjee, the case has also been registered against West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

The FIR states that following the arrest of 14 Trinamool leaders and workers on Sunday morning, a group of party workers led by minister Bratya Basu and MP Dola Sen reached the Khowai police station. Soon, Abhishek Banerjee also reached the station.

The police have stated that the group of Trinamool leaders misbehaved with the Additional SP and other police personnel and also shouted at them.

Tripura Police had registered a complaint against the top Trinamool leaders for misbehaving with the Additional SP and SDPO Khowai, and obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty.

Last week, the Trinamool Congress alleged that its party workers were attacked by BJP workers in Agartala. Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP of choking democracy in Tripura.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday termed it as "drama".