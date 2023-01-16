After Terror Module Bust In Assam, Small Madrassas Merged With Large Ones

To counter radicalization in madrassas, more than 100 small, private madrassas in Assam have been merged with large ones, police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters today. "Not all madrassas are doing that (radicalisation), but there are evidences of it. There is indeed a threat," he said.

"We are formulating a few rules. Small madrassas, which have less than 50 students, will be merged with bigger ones. The Muslim community has helped us in this venture. We will soon have a figure in our hands. Over 100 madrassas have been merged already," the police chief said.

The Assam government has been tough on madrassas after modules of ABT (Ansaral Bangla Terror) operating from madrassas were busted. Some madrassas were demolished since, which drew criticism from the opposition parties.

Nine modules of Ansaral Bangla Terror -- a Bangladesh-based affiliate of the Al Qaeda in Sub continent (AQIS) -- have been busted and 53 AQIS members arrested so far in the state.

Talking to media persons, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, "Madrassas are working fine... The curriculum, if modernised, will be a good thing. In fact, they also want it that way. Arabic education is important, but skilling is also important," he said.

The police, he said, had called the madrassa authorities, "discussed the matter and asked them to form a board".

"We told them to create a system of regularisation, collect all details, fill up the prescribed format and put it in the portal. If any teachers come from outside, share all his details before appointing him in the madrassas," the police chief said.

The police, he said, have also arrested 43 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and six of the Campus Front of India (CFI).

"Of course, they are not doing anything right now. Some of the Bangladeshi linked Ansaral Bangla Terror characters also running from us. But our team will soon arrest them," he added.