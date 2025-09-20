After CEO Relocation Post, Siddaramaiah Sets 1-Month Deadline To Fix Potholes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed strong displeasure over the poor state of Bengaluru's roads and traffic management, giving officials a month's time to fix it.

The development comes days after Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called for "emergency measures" to address civic issues in Bengaluru after the CEO of a trucking company announced plans to relocate from the Outer Ring Road of the country's IT capital.

"(Bellandur) has been our "office + home" for the last 9 years. But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and co-founder of BlackBuck, had posted on X, citing "roads full of potholes and dust" as reason.

The BlackBuck CEO's post triggered strong responses, with many Bengaluru residents agreeing that civic issues, such as bad roads and traffic snarls, need urgent resolution.

At a meeting today, the Chief Minister pulled up officials, asking why citizens continue to suffer daily due to pothole-ridden roads. Officials were also questioned on why urgent measures were not being taken.

Every ward engineer and chief engineer has been given one month to make roads motorable by filling potholes. Failure to act will attract strict disciplinary action.

Contractors must deliver high-quality, scientific work without compromise, said the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah questioned why roadworks aren't completed before the monsoon. The newly appointed Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, M Maheshwar Rao, was directed to conduct regular field inspections.

Earlier, managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic amenities of Bengaluru are now under the charge of the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Residents have been highlighting the issue of bad roads through street protests and social media posts.

The Chief Minister expressed unhappiness over the poor coordination between government agencies over the issue, and urged for greater collaboration.

Officials were assured that if funds are short, the Finance Department will release money on a priority basis. A review will be conducted after one month.

Across Bengaluru's core zones: East, West, North, South, and Central 14,795 potholes have been identified. Of these, 6,749 have been filled, while 8,046 remain. All must be closed by the end of October.

Road Works in Progress

Siddaramaiah said that 108 km of white-topping of roads and 401 km of asphalting have been completed.

Development works are being carried out on 584.60 km of city roads.

Budget Allocation

Rs 18 crore was allocated in the 2025-26 budget for arterial and sub-arterial road pothole works, while Rs 25 crore was released to all city corporations for emergency repairs.

Future Road Development

To ensure smooth traffic flow, a technical coordination officer will be appointed to oversee inter-agency efforts.

Major junctions like Iblur, Agara, Veerannapalya, Nagawara, and Hebbal damaged due to water supply and metro works will be upgraded under the Rs 400 crore Outer Ring Road Development Project.