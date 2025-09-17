"Emergency Measures Needed": India Inc Flags Bengaluru Civic Issues

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon and a key voice of India Inc., has called for "emergency measures" to address civic issues in Bengaluru after the CEO of a trucking company announced plans to relocate from the Outer Ring Road of the country's IT capital.

Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and co-founder of BlackBuck, has stated that the company has been based in Bellandur for the past nine years. "But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," he said in a post on X.

ORR (Bellandur) has been our "office + home" for the last 9 years. But it's now very-very hard to continue here.



We have decided to move out.



- Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way)

— Rajesh Yabaji (@YABAJI) September 16, 2025

Citing the reasons behind the big decision, he said, "Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years."

The BlackBuck CEO's post triggered strong responses, with many Bengaluru residents agreeing that civic issues, such as bad roads and traffic snarls, need urgent resolution.

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, shared a news report on the BlackBuck CEO's post and tagged Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "Big, big failure of governance in Bengaluru. Minister DKShivakumar, please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene," he said, also tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, civic authorities, and other political leaders.

Sharing Mr Pai's tweet, Ms Shaw said, "Emergency measures needed to fix these issues" and tagged Mr Shivakumar.

This is serious. Emergency measures needed to fix these issues @DKShivakumar https://t.co/naUSQchoqq — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 16, 2025

The rapid expansion of Bengaluru as an IT hub has started showing its strains, with civic issues such as bad roads and congestion affecting residents' day-to-day life.

Earlier, managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic amenities of Bengaluru are now under the charge of the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Residents have been highlighting the issue of bad roads through street protests and social media posts. Recently, residents of Judicial Layout near Kanakapura Road put potted plants near the many potholes in a unique demonstration to capture the attention of civic authorities.