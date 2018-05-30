After Mamata Banerjee, Her Nephew Launches Attack On PM Modi For Nirav Modi Links Several Trinamool lawmakers were also arrested in the multi-crore rupee chit fund scam in 2013 that left lakhs of small investors bankrupt overnight.

Recalling the jailing of a Trinamool minister "for sharing the stage with Sudipto Sen, chief of the chit fund company, Saradha", Mr Banerjee said, "How many times was Nirav Modi seen with India's prime minister? How many times was Babool Supriyo seen with Gautam Kundu? If you can jail Madan Mitra, then why are BJP leaders and ministers not behind bars?"



Madan Mitra was West Bengal's transport minister arrested for links to the Saradha scam. He is now out on bail.



Gautam Kundu was the head of another chit fund, Rose Valley. He is still in jail.



Several other Trinamool lawmakers were also arrested in the multi-crore rupee chit fund scam in 2013 that left lakhs of small investors bankrupt overnight.



Nirav Modi, the diamond dealer who defrauded Punjab National Bank, was seen in a group photo with several businessmen at Davos with the Prime Minister.



After the photo was tweeted by the MEA this January, Rahul Gandhi tweeted "Guide to looting India by Nirav Modi. (1) Hug PM Modi (2) Be seen with him in Davos. Use that clout to (a) steal 12,000 cr and (b) slip out of the country like Mallya while the government looks the other way."



Mamata Banerjee was in Kalimpong on Tuesday and Abhishek Banerjee was star protestor at the Gandhi statue in Kolkata where Trinamool held a 5-hour dharna against the fuel price hike.



Mr Banerjee began by attacking a media house which, he said, accused Madan Mitra and him, too, of taking money from chit funds and then turned on PM Modi.



Several senior Trinamool leaders were present at the dharna, including Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Sudip Bandopadhyay. Mr Banerjee said the protest would be repeated on 31st May in Kolkata and in Delhi in the coming days.



