Big Players Skip Congress-Led Opposition Meet On Citizenship Act

Leaders from 15 political parties are attending a meeting of the opposition in the Parliament House to discuss the contentious citizenship law, National Register of Citizens and the countrywide student protest that is gathering momentum every day. But in a blow to opposition unity, six key parties - including the Trinamool Congress, BSP, Shiv Sena, DMK and the Samajwadi Party - are skipping the meet. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party said it was not even invited for the meeting.

The meeting, convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is being attended by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also present.

While Trinamool chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati declared earlier that they would skip the meeting, Congress allies DMK and Shiv Sena have dropped out.

Sources said the DMK has been upset with the Congress's local leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Mamata Banerjee, too, dropped out over the clashes between her party workers and those of the Left and the Congress during last week's trade union strike. Pointing out that it was she who "mooted the idea of the meet" she said the clashes between the workers of her party and the Congress and the Left during last week's trade union strike ruled out her attendance.

Mayawati has been at loggerheads with the Congress since all six MLAs of her Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan crossed over to the Congress in September.